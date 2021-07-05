14 arrests, 40 citations made in Santa Cruz on July 4th

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Police made 14 arrests and issued 40 citations Sunday in Santa Cruz, police said Monday.

The arrests, though, were for minor offenses such as public intoxication, DUI, assaults, and warrants. Police said there were no serious offenses to report.

That’s despite a large influx of people who came to the city and the main beach on Sunday for the July 4 holiday.

The citations were for fireworks, traffic violations and among other things alcohol-related infractions.