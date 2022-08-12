SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Officers found 14 catalytic converters in a suspect vehicle after a report of a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning in South San Francisco, police announced in a press release. Police responded to the reported theft around 2:25 a.m. on the 2200 block of Shannon Drive in the Westborough neighborhood.

KRON On is streaming news live now

After officers arrived at the scene, they learned two male suspects, who were linked to a black Infiniti coupe, stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The Infiniti initially drove away at a high rate of speed, and police were in a car chase on northbound Highway 101 towards San Francisco.

The suspect vehicle then crashed near the Vermont Street exit, and the two occupants ran away from the car. Officers were able to catch the passenger who was later taken into custody.

Along with the 14 catalytic converters, officers recovered a portable saw, a car jack and a stolen license plate. South San Francisco police connected two of the catalytic converters to victim vehicles in the city.

Earlier this week in nearby Daly City, KRON4 reported two catalytic converters were stolen on Wednesday. After a brief car chase, two suspects — one from Fairfield and the other from Vacaville — were arrested.