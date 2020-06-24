14 patients, at least 1 caregiver die from COVID-19 at Concord nursing home

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, a Concord nursing home has seen a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The San Miguel Villa nursing home in Concord has seen 75 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and patients, according to a new report put out by the California Department of Health.

Additionally, 14 patients and at least one caregiver has died. It could potentially be more than that among caregivers but the State doesn’t report specific numbers if it’s less than 11.

The facility is currently still in operation.

KRON4 has reached out to the nursing home for comment, but so far have not heard back.

There have been some hearts put up on some of the windows and trees, apparently in remembrance of those who have died.

Across California, assisted living facilities like this one are a big concern. There are more than 1,200 facilities like this across the state and so far during this pandemic, there have been more than 12,000 positive cases at these facilities and consistently over the past few weeks about 41% of deaths from coronavirus in California have involved people who live at nursing facilities assisted living facilities.

Contra Costa County is trying to assist San Miguel and try to prevent this disease from spreading any further.

