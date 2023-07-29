(KRON) — A large group of people drinking alcohol in the street ended up in a violent fight on Friday night, the San Rafael Police Department said.

Police began receiving 911 calls about a large physical fight around 10:40 p.m. in the area of Winward Way, police said. Witnesses stated that at least 14 people were involved and people in the group were throwing beer bottles at one another.

Officers at the scene found a man with a cut on his face, he had been struck by what witnesses initially called a machete. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators later learned the man was struck by a knife inside a sheath, not a machete.

Witnesses pointed to two men who they said were responsible for the man’s facial injuries. The two suspects were identified as Joselito Miguel Vasquez and Selvin Alvarado Vasquez; both men were detained at the scene.

Police later learned that a large group had been drinking the the area when several people got into a verbal argument when the fight turned physical. Several people in the group identified themselves as members of a gang, and two fights broke out in the street.

Joselito is accuased of striking the a victim in the face with a the sheathed knife during the fight. Police later found a knife sheath, without a knife inside, nearby. Selvin is accused of kicking a victim in the face and stomach.

Officers are still trying to determine if anyone involved is actually affiliated with a gang. Joselito and Selvin were both arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail. Joselito was cahrged with felony assault with a knife and is currently held on $50,000 bail. Selvin was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and is being held on $2,000 bail.

SRPD is reviewing nearby surveillance footage to learn more details about what happened. Anyone with further information about the crime is asked to cal SRPD at 415-485-3000.