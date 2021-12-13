14-year-old arrested after investigation into Fairfield school threats: police

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after making school threats on Friday, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Staff members at Fairfield High School were alerted of a potential threat to the campus and students. An anonymous tip was made and was immediately sent to the police.

There was little information, however, the school put extra precautions in place as authorities continued to investigate.

Social media posts about the threat circulated on Sunday and school staff and police were once again alerted.

Authorities say they were able to identify the person who made the threat.

A 14-year-old boy was then arrested at his Fairfield home, police say.

Investigators determined that there was no credibility to the threats, but making the threat is still a crime.

The app ‘STOPit’ was used in this investigation. Authorities say apps like this are important for communication between students, staff, and law enforcement.

The police department says it’s important to communicate with kids about how a threat of violence can negatively impact the community.