14-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water at Crissy Field

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy has died on Monday afternoon after he was pulled from the water during a rescue at San Francisco’s Crissy Field, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Missing swimmer found at crissy field. First responders attempting CPR. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/2FZlAFoF6J— Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) June 10, 2019

There were reports made to officials of the boy last seen struggling in the water.

The fire department was using jet skis, boats and their ladder truck to spot the boy in the water.

A fire official says that a group of teenagers were in the water, one of which reportedly doesn’t know how to swim. His friends attempted to help him when he began to struggle but went under water.

Officials have closed the beach and asked all beach goers to leave the area.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES