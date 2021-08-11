14-year-old boy shot in San Francisco during attempted robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police said a minor was shot on Tuesday and will survive the injury.

The shooting happened in Union Square around 2:22 p.m. Police found the 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound and said they immediately rendered aid and called for medics to the scene.

The boy was a victim of an attempted robbery by two other underage boys, according to Bay City News.

The suspects had fled the area and are not currently in custody, police said on Wednesday. SFPD are not releasing a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411, beginning the text with SFPD.