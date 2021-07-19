14-year-old boy shot, killed in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood Sunday evening, according to police.

About 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Seventh Street near Mission Street where they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At about 6:45 p.m., officers located and took into custody a 41-year-old man as a suspect near the 800 block of Vermont Street in the Potrero Hill neighborhood, police said.

A police spokesman said the department hoped to provide more detailed information soon.

