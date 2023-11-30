SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A young teenage girl who police said was involved in over a dozen organized retails thefts of over $30,000 in merchandise in San Francisco was arrested, the San Francisco Police Department announced Thursday.

San Francisco police investigating organized retail crimes on the 800 block of Market Street had identified the 14-year-old girl as one of the suspects in a large number of retail thefts, SFPD said. The thefts were being committed by a “large group of juvenile and adult suspects” and stole merchandise totaling over $30,000, according to police.

Officers from the SF Tenderloin Station responded to a retail theft on the 800 block of Market St. on Nov. 24 and located the known 14-year-old suspect, police said. She was arrested and booked into the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on charges of organized retail theft, burglary, grand theft, shoplifting and petty theft across the following 15 incidents:

April 11, 2023: 2 suspects, approximate loss $6,600

April 14, 2023: 3 suspects, approximate loss $3,900

Sept. 16, 2023: 5 suspects, approximate loss $3,000

Oct. 14, 2023: 3 suspects, approximate loss $2,000

Oct. 29, 2023: 1 suspect, approximate loss $380

Nov. 1, 2023: 3 suspects, approximate loss $140

Nov. 2, 2023: 2 suspects, approximate loss $1,250

Nov. 2, 2023: 3 suspects, approximate loss $2,800

Nov. 3, 2023: 3 suspects, approximate loss $1,700

Nov. 4, 2023: 4 suspects, approximate loss $2,100

Nov. 5, 2023: 4 suspects, approximate loss $1,800

Nov. 6, 2023: 4 suspects, approximate loss $1,600

Nov. 9, 2023: 2 suspects, approximate loss $1,700

Nov. 13, 2023: 2 suspects, approximate loss $750

Nov. 24, 2023: 2 suspects, approximate loss $300

Anyone with information in any of these incidents are asked to contact SFPD at (415)-575-4444 or text a top to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.