SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A violent fight broke out at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, ending with one young teenage girl going to the hospital and another being arrested, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

A 14-year-old girl was “jumped” in a school restroom at around 1 p.m. on Jan. 16, police said, by another 14-year-old girl. The victim suffered moderate injuries after being excessively punched in the face and kicked in the head multiple times, with large amounts of her hair being ripped out, Santa Rosa authorities said.

The suspect then stole the victim’s phone and fled from the campus. Both the suspect and the victim are students at Montgomery High School, officials said.

The suspect was located and arrested at around 5:30 p.m. and booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of assault and robbery.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

This incident comes after a 16-year-old Montgomery High student was stabbed to death in an art class in front of dozens of students and their teacher last year. A juvenile court judge would rule that the stabbing victim was the aggressor of the fight and the 15-year-old freshman who stabbed him was “not responsible” for manslaughter.

The fatal stabbing led to the discussion of bringing back on-site officers. Currently, the school district and SRPD have a pilot program where officers are at high schools.