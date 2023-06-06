(KRON) — A 14-year-old was stabbed during a large fight at a Livermore soccer field last month, according to the Livermore Police Department. Livermore PD responded on Saturday, May 13 to reports of a fight involving several people at the soccer fields at Livermore Downs Park.

Arriving on the scene, police discovered the victim, a 14-year-old boy from Livermore, suffering from a stab wound. Police and paramedics rendered aid to the victim. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. However, he has since been released, police said.

The Livermore PD Criminal Investigations Bureau took up the investigation and learned the boy had been assaulted by seven suspects. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the suspects as boys ranging in age from 15 to 17. All the suspects have ties to Livermore and police say they believe the stabbing was gang-related.

The seven suspects in the case were arrested in late May, police said. Charges ranged from attempted murder to assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. All seven are currently being held in Alameda County Juvenile Hall.

The case has been turned over to the office of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Livermore PD said it will not be releasing any additional information at this time.