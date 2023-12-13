(KRON) — A student with a knife was detained on the campus of a Santa Rosa middle school Wednesday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. At around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Santa Rosa PD officer Luigi Valencia, who was assigned to Herbert Slater Middle School, was meeting with a student experiencing a mental health crisis in the school’s administrative office.

Officer Valencia is a licensed mental health clinician and was awaiting the arrival of the inRESPONSE Mental Health Response Team when administrators informed him that an unknown juvenile was on campus.

According to police, a physical education teacher made contact with a juvenile male that he did not recognize on campus. As the teacher was advising school officials about the trespasser, the unknown juvenile began walking away from the area.

Another staff member followed the juvenile off campus and onto Sonoma Avenue, police said. He was able to convince the juvenile to stop.

School officials notified officer Valencia.

Officer Valencia, police said, caught up with the staff member and the trespassing juvenile a few houses away from campus. While investigating the reason why the student was on the campus of Herbert Slater Middle School, officer Valencia discovered a folding knife on the juvenile’s person.

The juvenile, identified as a 14-year-old student at Comstock Middle School, was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall and charged for possession of a knife on school grounds.

This was the latest in a series of recent incidents involving knives on the campuses of school in Santa Rosa.

In March, a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by a classmate on the campus of Montgomery High School. Earlier this week, Santa Rosa PD announced that it would be posting additional officers on high school and middle school campuses between now and the end of the year due to a recent surge in violent incidents.