(KRON) — A record number of Californians are expected to hop on a plane or hit the road for one of the busiest holiday travel periods AAA has tracked in more than 20 years.

An estimated 15.4 million Californians are expected to travel between December 23 and New Year’s Day. The anticipated travel frenzy marks the second-highest number since 2000, according to AAA Northern California.

The heaviest congestion is expected to happen on Saturday, December 23 and on Thursday, December 28.

Nationwide, 115.2 million Americans will be traveling.

“The travel outline for the year-end holidays echoes what we’ve been seeing in travel throughout 2023,” said Brian Ng of AAA Northern California. “Despite high costs, more Americans are prioritizing creating memories with loved ones and exploring new destinations.”

AAA Northern California’s 3 holiday travel tips:

Travel during off-peak periods. Drivers should anticipate up to 20 percent longer travel times. Whenever possible, travel during off-peak periods before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

Check the forecast: Stay ahead of unexpected flight delays by monitoring real-time updates on your airline’s website or app. Be prepared for driving on wet roads by tracking the weather forecast.