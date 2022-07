(KRON) — Cal Fire units have stopped forward progress on a brush fire on the 9000 block of Deer Valley Road, Con Fire said. The fire has burned 30 acres.

Firefighters are working a vegetation fire on Deer Valley Rd X Marsh Creek #DeerFire There are structures threatened and the fire is currently at 15 acres firefighters are aggressively fighting the fire to stop forward progress @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/EvSurb1FcX — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 18, 2022

Structures on both sides of Deer Valley Road were threatened by the fire, according to Cal Fire. At 3:52 p.m., Con Fire said all structures were protected.

The 9000 block of Deer Valley Road is just east of Brentwood in Contra Costa County. The fire has been named the Deer Fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.