15 lbs. of illegal explosives seized in San Mateo County; 2 arrested

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities arrested two in possession of illegal explosives in San Mateo County.

According to authorities, search warrants were issued in Millbrae and Burlingame on Friday. The search resulted in the confiscation of 15 pounds of illegal explosives and materials used to make illegal explosives, authorities said.

The suspects – Raymond Chan of Burlingame and Jeffrey Bernaldez of Daly City – were also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Chan and Bernaldez were booked into the San Mateo County Jail for charges including conspiracy and possession of explosives.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are reminding residents that all fireworks are illegal in unincorporated parts of San Mateo County and Sheriff’s Office contract cities and towns. Fines can be as high as $1,000.

To report fireworks, call the non-emergency line at 650-363-4911.