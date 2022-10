SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A residential fire on Palou Avenue in San Francisco has damaged three homes and displaced 15, according to the San Francisco Fire Department’s Twitter.

The fire was first reported at 6:37 p. m. It was contained with two homes suffering from major damage and one with minor damage.

SFPD said in a Tweet the cause of the fire is under investigation. SFFD say the Red Cross of Northern California is providing help to those displaced.