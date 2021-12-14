15 suspects arrested for catalytic converter thefts in Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested 15 suspects after half a year of investigating catalytic converter thefts in the Bay Area.

“The operation targeted prolific catalytic converter thieves and the illegal underground market that has fueled the crime trend,” according to the San Jose Police Department.

15 San Jose residents arrested on suspicion of being involved in catalytic converter thefts (Courtesy: San Jose Police Department)

The arrests were a result of search warrants that led police to finding illegal weapons, over $50,000 in cash and over 1,000 catalytic converters.

(Courtesy: San Jose Police Department)

The searches took place over several weeks, police said, and they believe the thefts happened all around the Bay Area.

Police also said they shut down three businesses in San Jose that are suspected of knowingly buying stolen catalytic converters.