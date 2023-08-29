(KRON) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday in Alameda in connection with an attempted carjacking in the 1300 block of Sherman Street, according to the Alameda Police Department. Alameda PD dispatchers received a call at around 6 p.m. reporting an attempted carjacking.

At the scene, officers located the victim and several witnesses, according to police. Officers ascertained that the victim had been sitting in their car when the suspect approached them and pulled them from the vehicle.

While the victim was on the ground, police said the suspect punched them several times and demanded their car keys. The suspect was unable to start the car and ran from the scene.

Witnesses were able to offer a detailed description of the suspect who was seen running down Sherman Street. After canvassing the area, officers located the suspect in the 1300 block and took him into custody.

The 15-year-old suspect was charged with attempted carjacking and elder abuse.