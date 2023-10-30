(KRON) – A 15-year-old boy who was allegedly driving a stolen car was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash last week that resulted in the death of a pregnant woman and her child, the San Jose Police Department announced Monday.

On Oct. 24, a 2008 black Nissan sedan occupied by a pregnant adult female driver was traveling eastbound on Blossom Hill Road when a 2013 white Hyundai sedan traveling southbound on Winfield Boulevard ran a red light and collided with the pregnant woman’s car.

According to police, the white Hyundai sedan was occupied by two unknown males who fled on foot from the vehicle immediately after the collision. According to the police investigation, the Hyundai was an unreported stolen vehicle.

The pregnant woman was pronounced deceased at the local hospital, she was transported to. SJPD was notified that the infant succumbed to sustained injuries and was pronounced deceased on Oct. 25.

The victim was later identified by the Santa Clara County coroner as April Marie Zoglauer, 21, of San Jose.

Special Operations Officers arrested the suspect in San Jose and booked him into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall for various crimes on Oct. 28.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, or calling the tip line at (408)-947-STOP. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.