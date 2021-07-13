15-year-old boy arrested with ghost gun following Santa Rosa crash

A ghost gun, at right, extended ammunition clips and a replica handgun, confiscated in an arrest of a juvenile boy on July 12, 2021, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (Courtesy of Santa Rosa Police Department)

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of weapons offenses late Monday night shortly after he drove a vehicle into a utility pole.

A Santa Rosa police officer observed a car driving erratically in the area of Barham and Corby avenues at 11:49 p.m.

The officer pulled over the car, which contained four juvenile boys.

Police said the officer became aware that there was handgun in the car and initially detained all four boys. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun — an untraceable, polymer ghost gun without a serial number — two large-capacity ammunition magazines and a replica handgun.

Police arrested the 15-year-old driver on suspicion of five offenses, including three felonies: carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle, possession of an unregistered and loaded gun, and possession of large-capacity magazines. He was also cited for reckless driving and driving without a license.

Police released the other three juveniles to an adult.