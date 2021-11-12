15-year-old boy cited in multiple Santa Clara County school bomb threats

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Investigators say they have identified a teenage boy they believe to have made at least two bomb threats at local schools last month.

The 15-year-old’s identity is being withheld due to him being a minor.

The Mountain View Police Department said they worked with the Los Altos and San Jose police departments to find the student and cite him on multiple charges of making criminal threats and for making a false bomb report. He is back in the custody of his parents.

In total, police were investigating three different bomb threats between October 1 and 5 which caused “serious disruptions” to the school day, but were found not to be credible.

Police said the threats happened to Los Altos High School, St. Francis High School and Presentation High School. Mountain View detectives working with school resource officers eventually landed on the 15-year-old as a suspect in the cases, according to police.

“We understand that these types of calls can cause concern both for students, staff and their families. We appreciate your patience as we worked to bring some closure to this case. We continue to work to ensure that all those who attend or work at any of our Mountain View schools feel safe on campus,” Mountain View police said.