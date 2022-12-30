PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot another 15-year-old boy inside a Pittsburg home on Suzanne Drive Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.

Several people who were in the house called 911 at 3:04 p.m. Thursday.

“Officers located numerous witnesses who have been interviewed by detectives in an attempt to determine what happened. Through the investigation, a 15-year-old juvenile was found to be responsible for the shooting. Detectives are still following up with witnesses to determine a reason for the shooting,” the Pittsburg Police Department wrote.

Detectives have not yet concluded whether the shooting was a tragic accident, or an intentional act of violence.

The suspect and victim’s names were not immediately released.

Anyone who has information related to this incident is asked to call PPD Detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095.