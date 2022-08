(BCN) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Stockton after allegedly trying to rob a man and fleeing from police. Police said officers were patrolling the area of Center and Anderson streets at 9:23 a.m. when they observed an attempted robbery occurring.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, told officers the suspect was armed with a firearm. According to police, the underage suspect fled from officers on foot but surrendered after a short pursuit.

