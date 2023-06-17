(KRON) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in what police believe to be a gang-related shooting in Santa Rosa.

At 5:39 p.m., police responded to the report of a gunshot victim in the 2300 block of Corby Avenue. After officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old male victim laying down in the parking lot, who was unresponsive and suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, police learned that a group of young males were standing in the parking lot when they were shot at by an unknown suspect. The 15-year-old victim was struck by the gunfire and the suspect fled the area in a silver-colored SUV, SRPD said.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting but believe it to be gang-related. They believe the suspect targeted the victim because they are both a part of rival gangs, police said.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in this incident.