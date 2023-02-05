15-year-old Sela Victoria Kalulani Vaisioa Francis was last seen Saturday night at 9:45 p.m.(Redwood City Police Department).

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a girl who went missing Saturday night, the Redwood City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Sela Victoria Kalulani Vaisioa Francis, 15, was last seen around 9:45 p.m.

She was last seen wearing false lashes, a black hoodie, jeans and black shoes. Sela is described to be Pacific Islander, 5-foot-6 and 220 pounds.

Police did not say where in Redwood City she was last seen. If you have information about Sela’s location, contact Redwood City police at 650-780-7118.