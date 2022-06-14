EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) – A 15-year-old boy was killed by a shooting last night in East Palo Alto on the San Francisco Peninsula.

“On June 13, 2022 at 9:04 PM, East Palo Alto Police received a Shotspotter activation on the 1900 block of Manhattan Avenue in East Palo Alto,” Jeff Liu, the interim chief of police, stated in a press release. “Responding officers located a shooting victim, near the alley between Manhattan and Euclid, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers applied first aid before paramedics transported the victim to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The name of the minor is not being released. The prime suspects are two males “last seen running towards Woodland,” Liu stated.

Anyone with information is asked to do one of the following: