(FOX40.COM) — The Lodi Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that resulted in a minor being killed on Saturday night. The victim was identified as Alan Ruiz, 15, of Pittsburg, according to the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said that around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 block of Hale Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located Ruiz with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, police said. Police said the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident.

The investigation remains active as police work to identify a suspect.

Anyone who has additional information regarding the investigation is urged to contact Detective Johnston at 209-269-4721 or through email at gjohnston@lodi.gov.