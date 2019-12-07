15-year-old boy injured in Brentwood shooting

BRENTWOOD (KRON) — A teenage boy was injured in the shooting Friday afternoon in Brentwood.

Police say the shooting does not appear to have been random and that there is threat to the public.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on the 5000 block of Balfour Road after an altercation between two groups, according to police.

The 15-year-old victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police did not disclose whether investigators are searching for the suspected shooter.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at (925) 809-7911.