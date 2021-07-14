15-year-old shot and killed in Vallejo

VALLEJO (BCN) – A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday evening in Vallejo, police said.

Officers responded about 5:50 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Maine Street, a neighborhood near the Vallejo Ferry Terminal.

They found the teen with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective C. Long at (707) 648-4514 or Detective B. Murphy at (707) 648-5430.