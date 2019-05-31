15-year-old student arrested after report of gun on Santa Rosa HS campus

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a police received a report of a student with a gun on the campus of Santa Rosa High School.

The school was put on lockdown and the students sheltered in place as police searched the campus.

The lockdown was lifted at around 1:20 p.m. when police said they took a suspect into custody.

According to police, another student reported seeing a fellow student with a handgun around 10:40 a.m. inside the music building on the campus.

The witness ran to the campus office to report what he saw.

That prompted the campus lockdown.

At that point, police began searching for the suspect and were tipped off the student may have fled the campus.

Around noon, surveillance video showed the suspect at a McDonald’s restaurant across the street from the high school.

Just before 1 p.m., a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy found the suspect in a nearby neighborhood and detained him.

The suspect reportedly told police he disassembled the gun and put it in a trash can at the McDonalds.

When police found the weapon, it was discovered to be a replica firearm with a functioning slide that shoots pellets or BBs, according to authorities.

The 15-year-old suspect has been booked in Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on a weapon on school grounds charge.

