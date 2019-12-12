1,500 coats headed to Santa Rosa’s Redwood Gospel Mission, thanks to creamery owner

PETALUMA (KRON) — For Larry Peter, it’s all about giving back to his community — and on Wednesday night, he’s doing just that.

The Petaluma Creamery owner contacted KRON4 yesterday wanting help finding an organization that he could give 1,500 coats to that would end up in the hands of people who are homeless.

“We’ve been around since 1963,” said Eric Sangervasi with Redwood Gospel Mission. “We provide a variety of services for the poor and needy in our community.”

In the heart of Downtown Santa Rosa, the Redwood Gospel Mission provides food and clothes to the homeless, but in October they were robbed

“About two months ago our storage container was broken into and had thousands of coats stolen,” he said.

KRON4 decided to help replenish what was taken from them, with Peter’s help.

With the help of many staff members, including Larry himself, the Redwood Gospel Mission loaded up their truck with the coats.

“I just can’t believe the overwhelming amount, that how quick the jackets are gone already,” Peter said. “And I wish I had 20,000 jackets to hand out because there’s so many people in need of a jacket.”

The coats are now in Santa Rosa at a shelter and will soon be given to the homeless for the holidays.

“Oh it’s a blessing,” Sangervasi said. “Another 1,000 coats is just another 1,000 people in our county that will be blessed with warmth and comfort, so it feels great.”