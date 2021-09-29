1,500+ without power in Contra Costa County

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) — A vehicle pulled down a PG&E power pole on Tuesday night, causing a power outage for over 2,000 customers in the Lafayette and Moraga areas.

By Wednesday morning, PG&E said it restored power to 1,552 customers. However, everyone else won’t get power back until after sunrise.

“PG&E crews need to patrol the section of line from the start of the outage to the next protective device prior to restoring power to the remaining customers. Due to the terrain, the patrol will need to be conducted by helicopter at first light when it is safe to do so,” the utility explained to KRON4.

According to PG&E, a semi truck hooked on a power line and pulled down the pole just before 9 p.m. Tuesday while driving on Moraga Rd.

Here’s an outage map to show which homes are impacted:

All power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.