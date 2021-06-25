$1M in cash, 15K pounds of illegal fireworks seized in major Bay Area bust

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two Bay Area residents are accused of having a multi-county illegal fireworks operation.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said it seized about 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks as well as $1 million in cash after executing several search warrants in multiple counties.

The suspects are identified as San Francisco resident Sam San, age 61, and San Jose resident Jennifer Nguyen, age 54.

Using surveillance during May and June, authorities said they found two homes plus a warehouse in Oakland that were associated with the firework distribution.

San and Nguyen are facing charges related to sales and possession of dangerous fireworks and explosive device.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said residents can report illegal fireworks by calling the non-emergency line: 650-363-4911. People found with illegal fireworks could be fined up to $1,000.