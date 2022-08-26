DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Approximately $15,000 in purses and cash were stolen from a home on Aug. 19, the Daly City Police Department said on Friday. The burglary happened around 9:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Skyline Drive.

The resident heard loud noises outside her door but believed it to be construction. A door to her room then opened, and she saw the suspect, DCPD said.

The suspect was holding a doorknob and a “locking mechanism” that was on the victim’s door, police said. He then grabbed the victim’s cellphone out of her hand and took another one that was on the desk. She then ran to a neighbor’s house to call police.

Two suitcases, jewelry, approximately $10,000 worth of purses, and $5,000 in cash were stolen.

DCPD said that there were two suspects in the burglary. One was described as a Black man, 35-50 years in age, wearing a ski mask, a long-sleeved dark-colored sweatshirt or jacket, and dark pants. The second suspect wore a gray beanie hat, black sweater, gray pants, and black shoes. That suspect’s race and gender are unknown.