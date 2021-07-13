16 pounds methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine found on Windsor man: sheriff’s office

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said they found 16 pounds of methamphetemine on a driver in Petaluma.

Authorities stopped Miguel Valadez on Highway 101 to execute a search warrant related to methamphetamine sales. According to the sheriff’s office, Valadez also had 20 grams of cocaine on him.

They said they found even more drugs as well as an illegal firearm, scales and packaging when searching his home in the 8200 block of Conde Lane in Windsor.

Valadez was booked and charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance to a noncontiguous county, possession of narcotics and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

He is no longer in custody after posting $30,000 bail.