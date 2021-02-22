16-year-old arrested after leading Palo Alto police on chase in stolen vehicle

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen car on Saturday night in East Palo Alto, per the police department.

According to authorities, the car was stolen at gunpoint Friday night by the same suspect.

Just before midnight on Saturday, an officer spotted the stolen gray 2008 BMW 330i sedan speeding on East Bayshore Road, south of Embarcadero Road.

The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop but the car continued to drive and led officers down East Bayshore Road.

Authorities say when the car came to a stop on Clarke Avenue, five people got out and fled the scene — All believed to be adults.

The driver matched the description of the suspect in the armed carjacking Friday night.

A police canine was able to catch the suspect on a pedestrian bridge around 12:05 a.m. The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for bite wounds on his arm.

Police were unable to catch the other four suspects. No weapons were found in the car.

Around 10:18 on Friday night, a woman in her 40s reported a strong-arm robbery in the 600 block of High Street.

The victim told authorities that she was about to unlock her front door when a male suspect came up behind her, took her clutch and ran away.

Officials say her vehicle was stolen by two suspects — One was armed with a rifle or shotgun.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, with long black hair wearing a black sweatshirt and gray pants.

Investigators found that one of the victim’s credit cards was used following the incident at a Shell gas station on University Avenue in East Palo Alto.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect using the credit card.

After the police pursuit, officials were able to confirm the suspect was involved in the strong-arm robbery.

The stolen clutch with cash, credit cards, and identification cards has not been located at this time.

The 16-year-old male from East Palo Alto was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, evading police, resisting arrest, and robbery. He was taken to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Authorities did not release other information or a booking photo of the suspect as he is under the age of 18.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. You can also email a tip to paloalto@tipnow.org.