(KRON) — A 16-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old friend during an argument Tuesday afternoon, according to Santa Rosa Police Department.

Santa Rosa police officers responded to reports of a stabbing near West Ninth Street and Warren Lane around 12:25 p.m. Officers found the victim, a 16-year-old boy, with one non-life-threatening stab wound.

Police arrested the suspect, also a 16-year-old boy, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers said the two were friends when they got into a heated argument at the suspect’s house. The suspect chased the victim out of the house. When the suspect caught up to the victim, the suspect stabbed the victim in the back with a four-inch folding knife.

The victim was transported to the hospital. The suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall.