SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 16-year-old boy from Oakland was arrested Friday for a homicide that took place in San Francisco on July 4 after turning himself in to investigators, the San Francisco Police Department said. In the initial incident, officers with the SFPD Bayview Station responded to a report of a shooting at Jamestown Avenue and Ingalls Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died at the hospital.

SFPD Homicide Detail investigators assumed charge in the investigation. The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old Oakland juvenile. Investigators developed probably cause to obtain a Ramey warrant for his arrest.

On Thursday, July 13, the juvenile turned himself in to homicide investigators at the San Francisco Hall of Justice. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and booked on homicide charges. Police say that despite an arrest being made, the investigation remains active.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tipline at (415) 575-4444.