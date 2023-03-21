SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The incident happened around 2 p.m. while the victim, a woman, was walking on Amazon Street near Vienna, officials said.

Two suspects allegedly approached the woman and robbed her at gunpoint, taking her purse and a rosary from her neck, police said. The suspects then allegedly fled in a getaway car waiting for them.

The woman and other witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspects and officers were able to find the getaway car, a white Jetta, on Silver Avenue and Revere Avenue in the Bayview District. Police said they were able to take one suspect into custody immediately while the other two fled on foot and led officers on a foot chase.

(San Francisco Police Department)

(San Francisco Police Department)

During the chase, one of the suspects threw a loaded gun, which officers said was stolen from a home burglary in San Francisco that happened in February. The two victims were apprehended and taken into custody.

Suspects Emerson Melendez, 26, Daniel Argueta, 18, and a 16 year-old were charged with robbery, gun possession and possession of stolen property. The two suspects that fled were also charged with resisting arrest.