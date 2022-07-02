ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A 16-year-old youth was arrested Friday on suspicion of assaulting women on trails in Rohnert Park over the past week, police said.

The case began when a Sonoma State University employee Monday told police that a suspect had exposed himself to her on the Copeland Creek path, according to police. The woman made the report both to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and campus police.

Later that same day, Cotati police officers were at a Cotati home handling an unrelated call when they allegedly noticed that the resident matched the description of the suspect. He was wearing yellow shorts with smiley faces, police said.

Cotati Police worked with Rohnert Park Detectives to investigate the matter. During the investigation, two more victims came forward and said they were assaulted by a suspect matching the description, according to police.

Detectives got a search warrant and searched the suspect’s home. According to police, the detectives found evidence tying the suspect to criminal activity.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of sexual battery and indecent exposure, police said. His name won’t be released due to his age.

Anyone who has encountered something similar and has not reported it is encouraged to call the Rohnert Park Police Department at (707) 584-2600.

