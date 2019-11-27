16-year-old boy killed in two-car crash in South Bay

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — A teenage boy was killed in a car crash Tuesday morning on a ramp from State Route 85 to Interstate 280 near San Jose.

The California Highway Patrol believes the 16-year-old victim was thrown from a Toyota Corolla after the driver the car lost control, hit a tree, re-entered traffic and was then hit by a Ford trailer.

According to the CHP, after colliding with the tree, the Toyota went back into lanes of traffic and spinned out as it collided with the Ford trailer.

After the Ford came to a stop on the shoulder, the Toyota blocked the no. 3 lane on the ramp near an embankment.

The 16-year-old victim was in the backseat of the Toyota with three other kids at the time of the crash, according to the highway patrol.

The teenage boy was found unresponsive by first responders after being ejected from the car.

A call about the crash came into San Jose CHP at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday and officers were on scene 14 minutes later.

The CHP said the driver of the Toyota was driving fast on the ramp and passed the Ford trailer before losing control.

The teenage victim was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital, where he died at 12:15 p.m., the highway patrol said.

Others in the Toyota suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The ramp between SR-85 and I-280 was closed while investigators and first responders were on scene.

The crash is now under investigation.