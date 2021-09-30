16-year-old dies in San Jose crash, others injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager who died in a crash in San Jose earlier this week has been identified, authorities said.
The boy was identified as 16-year-old Daniel Hernandez, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed.
Thee additional teenagers were hospitalized from the crash that occurred Tuesday night around 10 p.m.
Two passengers suffered life-threatening injuries as of Wednesday morning, officials said.
San Jose police said the driver was speeding south on Gurdwara Avenue when the car crashed into a tree in the center median.
The car then flipped over into the northbound lane.
An update on the passenger’s conditions was not provided on Thursday.