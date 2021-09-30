16-year-old dies in San Jose crash, others injured

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A teenager who died in a crash in San Jose earlier this week has been identified, authorities said.

The boy was identified as 16-year-old Daniel Hernandez, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Thee additional teenagers were hospitalized from the crash that occurred Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

Two passengers suffered life-threatening injuries as of Wednesday morning, officials said.

San Jose police said the driver was speeding south on Gurdwara Avenue when the car crashed into a tree in the center median.

The car then flipped over into the northbound lane.

An update on the passenger’s conditions was not provided on Thursday.