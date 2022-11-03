ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department. Eva Medina was last seen near Hillcrest Avenue and Borden Ranch Lane.

Eva is described to be 5 feet tall and approximately 110 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray or white sweatshirt, gray leggings and was carrying a blue backpack.

Police say if you find her, please call Antioch police at 925-778-2441. The Facebook post by Antioch police was posted at around 10 p.m. Thursday.