OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 16-year-old teen died after a shooting late Saturday night during a house party in Oakley, the Oakley Police Department said. The shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. on the 400 block of Shannon Way where three others were also shot.

The three other victims were taken to John Muir in Walnut Creek. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police said.

Officers were already at the residence approximately 30 minutes before the shooting happened because of complaints they received regarding a loud house party. Police advised the 18-year-old female resident of the home about the noise complaint.

She was trying to shut the party down but was unsuccessful, police said. The resident also declined help from police in shutting the party down. Officers then left the residence.

However, a witness said a group of 20-30 kids showed up at the front door trying to get inside, according to police. The group entered the residence through the backyard’s side gate.

Shortly after, screaming was heard as around five to six shots were fired in front of the residence. Several people then ran out the front door. Police later discovered evidence of five 9mm shell casings found in front of the house.

Police did not provide any information about the suspect at this time. The suspect was able to flee the scene and remains at large.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to contact the Oakley Police Department at 925-625-8060.