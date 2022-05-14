SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — A 16-year-old Newark girl is facing reckless driving and other charges related to an incident in early May in which she drove through a San Mateo County DUI checkpoint, stopped midway and put her vehicle in reverse, fleeing the checkpoint and driving the wrong way toward oncoming vehicles.

On May 5, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department conducted a DUI.

At about 10:30 p.m. that evening, the girl began driving her Honda Pilot through the checkpoint. She then stopped midway and put the car in reverse, taking the car off the road and into a drainage ditch. Sheriff’s officials said she then fled the checkpoint by driving in the wrong direction on El Camino Real and in the direction of oncoming traffic. Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

The vehicle and its occupants were not located that evening.

A video of the incident was captured by an uninvolved citizen. The video quickly circulated social media and news outlets.

During the investigation, sheriff’s investigators identified the involved vehicle, and based on the reckless driving and the resisting of the orders of deputies, a vehicle warrant was obtained.

At 6:15 a.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle in Newark. The vehicle had damage consistent with driving off the roadway. The vehicle was towed from the residence and impounded for 30 days. Deputies then made contact with the juvenile and her parents. The girl admitted to driving the vehicle during the May 5 incident in San Mateo County.

A criminal case will be submitted to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office for charges related to resisting and obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, hit-and-run and other violations of the California Vehicle Code.

Copyright 2022 Bay City News, Inc.