OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland’s police chief held a press conference Monday to release more details about a violent weekend in the city, including a shooting that took the life of a 16-year-old boy.

Two separate killings brought Oakland’s total number of homicides up to 115 lives lost in 2022.

A 16-year-old Oakland Unified School District student was shot to death on Saturday night, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said. The gunman shot the boy, as well as a man who suffered life-threatening injuries, at 11:45 p.m. Saturday on 68th Avenue.

Officers found both victims in a vehicle on Avenal Avenue. The boy was pronounced dead and the man was rushed to a hospital.

“Every homicide is tragic. A 16-year-old is a victim in this case. It effects our community, his family, and his school. We understand violence is impacting our schools,” Armstrong said.

The police chief said detectives need the public’s help to identify the boy’s killer.

Just five hours after the double shooting, another man was shot in the Seminary neighborhood. Officers were alerted by ShotSpotter and found the man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds on East 16th Street at 5 a.m.

None of the victims’ names were released by police on Monday.

Armstrong said Oakland is making progress since he ordered his officers “all-hands-on-deck,” targeting a small group of extremely violent repeat offenders. Since the crackdown began, homicides are down 50 percent, shootings are down 30 percent, and officers seized more than 100 guns from the streets.

“We’ve been focused on the small number of people who were driving violence,” Armstrong said.

The crackdown was ordered in response to Oakland’s shockingly violent September, when nine people were slain within days of each other, and a mass shooting unfolded at Rudsdale Newcomer High School. The police chief said September’s violence was fueled by “groups and gangs” from both Oakland and San Francisco.

Anyone with information on last weekend’s homicides is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.