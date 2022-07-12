PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Monday for robbing a 16-year-old cyclist, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a press release. Richard Nunez, 34, of Mountain View was arrested for the robbery.

The victim told police he was robbed on the bike path behind the Town & Country Shopping Center on the 800 block of El Camino Real at around 1:45 a.m. He was not physically harmed but the suspect threatened him with a knife and took his cell phone, police said.

According to PAPD’s investigation, the suspect was riding his bicycle south on the bike path when he heard someone yelling at him to stop. The victim stopped and the suspect rode up to him on a bicycle. He then pulled out a black pocketknife and demanded the victim’s cell phone and money.

Less than an hour after the victim called police, a PAPD officer saw Nunez riding a bike southbound on the 4200 block of El Camino Real. He matched the description given by the victim and was carrying a black pocketknife, according to police. He was arrested, but the victim’s phone was not recovered.

Nunez was carrying methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia. He was booked into jail for a felony count of robbery and misdemeanor counts of possession of meth and narcotics paraphernalia.