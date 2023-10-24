(KRON) — A 16-year-old who was shot and killed at a house party in Oakley Saturday night has been identified, according to Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office. The Oakley Police Department is investigating the shooting and homicide that occurred on Oct. 21 in the 400 block of Shannon Way.

The incident resulted in four people being shot, one fatally.

The deceased victim has been identified as 16-year-old Ke’Marion Tucker from Brentwood, according to the coroner’s office. One gunshot victim was a 17-year-old girl who had been released from the hospital. There are two other male victims, 16 and 15 years old, who are still hospitalized.

“I have received several briefs on this case and the direction it is going in. I feel confident in the ability and skills of our investigators to bring this case to a positive resolution,” said The Oakley Police Department Chief Paul Beard. “The more I learn about this case the more angry and sad I get that a multi-casualty event occurred. The fact that it involved juveniles- children, makes it even worse. This does not belong in Oakley, this does not belong anywhere.” My investigators have my full support to do what they have to do to identify the killer in this case and to get him into custody.”

Police arrived at the home where the party was going on about 30 minutes before the shooting, responding to a noise complaint. However, they left after the 18-year-old woman hosting the party said she did not need help bringing it under control.