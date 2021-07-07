16-year-old struck by bullet while aboard Muni bus

A sign on a Muni bus advises that passengers are required to wear masks, during the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A 16-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while aboard a Muni bus on San Francisco’s Treasure Island late Tuesday night, police said.

The Police Department released few details about the shooting, which was reported shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Gateview Avenue and Northpoint Drive.

The teen was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening. No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.