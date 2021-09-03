16-year-old student arrested for shooting near Hayward high school: Police

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A teen was arrested in connection to a shooting near a high school in Hayward Friday morning, authorities said.

Around 9 a.m., Hayward police officers responded to the 27000 block of Coronado Street regarding a report of a shooting.

A witness said they saw what appeared to be a high school-aged student shoot at a moving car before fleeing the area on foot, possibly toward Mt. Eden High School.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed a shooting occurred.

Due to how close the shooting was to Mt. Eden High School, school staff were notified and given a description of the subject.

As the investigation continued, a second witness advised they saw the suspected shooter walk onto the Mt. Eden High School campus.

The information was relayed to school staff and investigating officers who were at the school to search for the suspect.

The suspect was eventually located and taken into custody without incident. A firearm was recovered during the investigation.

The suspect was identified as a 16-year-old Mt. Eden High School student.

Although the incident was resolved and poses no additional threat, Hayward police officers have been assigned to conduct extra patrols near the high school and the surrounding neighborhood.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Hayward police at (510) 293-7176.